Praise for Wigan Warriors from Castleford coach

Castleford failed badly to sparkle in attack and could not break down a resolute Wigan rearguard in Monday's clash.

This result ended a run of four-straight wins for the Tigers and coach Powell admitted: "I think the schedule caught up with us a bit.

"But we were so poor and pretty abject with the ball - Wigan were desperate for the win and they deserved it.

"We just need to move on from this and I think I will just throw the DVD of the game straight in the bin.

"We just made too many errors and lacked any real execution or clarity in our handling and our kicking.