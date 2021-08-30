Praise for Wigan Warriors from Castleford coach
Castleford coach Daryl Powell admitted Wigan deserved their 22-0 victory.
Castleford failed badly to sparkle in attack and could not break down a resolute Wigan rearguard in Monday's clash.
This result ended a run of four-straight wins for the Tigers and coach Powell admitted: "I think the schedule caught up with us a bit.
"But we were so poor and pretty abject with the ball - Wigan were desperate for the win and they deserved it.
"We just need to move on from this and I think I will just throw the DVD of the game straight in the bin.
"We just made too many errors and lacked any real execution or clarity in our handling and our kicking.
"The boys are pretty beat up at the moment. Some players weren't good enough today and they need to know that - and they will do."