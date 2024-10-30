Head coach Shaun Wane revealed that he will ‘definitely’ make some changes to his match day squad, with Wigan’s Luke Thompson confirmed to be one of those after serving his one-match suspension.
Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall will be hoping to win their first international caps, while Danny Walker, Morgan Smithies, Chris Hill and Ben Currie were also unused squad members for the first Test in Wigan as England won 34-18.
1. Jack Welsby
A strong display at the back in the first Test for the Wigan-born Saints star Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Dom Young/Liam Marshall
Wane confirmed that both Young and Ashton required checks on knocks, which could open a potential debut for Super League's 2024 top try-scorer Marshall Photo: SWPix
3. Harry Newman
The Leeds Rhinos centre impressed in the opening Test, with an assist for captain Williams Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Herbie Farnworth
One of England's best in the opening Test at Wigan Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com