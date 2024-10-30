Predicted England XVII for second Samoa Test as Wigan forward returns from suspension & Nsemba starts

By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 10:59 BST
The second and final Test match between England and Samoa heads to Leeds’ Headingley Stadium on Saturday, as part of a double-header alongside England Women against Wales.

Head coach Shaun Wane revealed that he will ‘definitely’ make some changes to his match day squad, with Wigan’s Luke Thompson confirmed to be one of those after serving his one-match suspension.

Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall will be hoping to win their first international caps, while Danny Walker, Morgan Smithies, Chris Hill and Ben Currie were also unused squad members for the first Test in Wigan as England won 34-18.

A strong display at the back in the first Test for the Wigan-born Saints star

1. Jack Welsby

A strong display at the back in the first Test for the Wigan-born Saints star Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wane confirmed that both Young and Ashton required checks on knocks, which could open a potential debut for Super League's 2024 top try-scorer Marshall

2. Dom Young/Liam Marshall

Wane confirmed that both Young and Ashton required checks on knocks, which could open a potential debut for Super League's 2024 top try-scorer Marshall Photo: SWPix

Photo Sales
The Leeds Rhinos centre impressed in the opening Test, with an assist for captain Williams

3. Harry Newman

The Leeds Rhinos centre impressed in the opening Test, with an assist for captain Williams Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
One of England's best in the opening Test at Wigan

4. Herbie Farnworth

One of England's best in the opening Test at Wigan Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganShaun WaneEnglandHeadingley StadiumLeedsWales
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice