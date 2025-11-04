Georgia Wilson (left) and Remi Wilton (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors' win in 2025 Super League Grand Final

Wigan Warriors stalwart Georgia Wilson spoke with immense pride and emotion when reflecting on her side’s historic 2025 season, with Denis Betts’ side claiming all four trophies on offer.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors Women have just enjoyed their best season to date, having lifted the Women’s Super League trophy for the first time since 2018 after beating rivals St Helens 16-12 in the Grand Final in front of a 5,018-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium last month.

Having been part of the Wigan side that claimed their first Grand Final win in 2018, Wilson described their most recent Super League title as ‘amazing’ after years of hard work to get back to the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing, I’m really proud of the girls,” Wilson told the Wigan Post.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve been in a Grand Final, obviously, 2018 was the last time. All the girls put a shift in – we knew it was going to be tough, Saints were really physical, the game was what we expected, but we just tried to complete sets, play safe, and it paid off.”

For Wilson, one of the few players who featured in both of Wigan’s 2018 and 2025 Grand Final wins, the victory represented a full circle moment – a reflection of the club’s aim to bring through their homegrown talent mixed with a plethora of overseas stars, whilst playing a brand of rugby that existing and new fans enjoy.

"Yeah, definitely – we’ve worked so hard – it’s been a long time since we’ve been in this position,” Wilson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, 2018 was our best season, and from then on, we’ve just been trying to develop.

"It’s the stuff with the community as well that helps boost the game, and they are our influence – they are our role models as much as we are theirs. If it weren’t for the young girls, then I wouldn’t think the (women’s) game would be where it is today.

"But we’ve got quality staff and a club that backs us, probably better than any other Super League club. We get really looked after here, so credit to the club and thank you to everyone involved – hopefully we can do it again next year!”

Wigan’s 2025 campaign has been truly historic, with the Warriors scooping the League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup for the first time, whilst retaining their Nines title, as well as lifting the Super League trophy in the final game of the year – an achievement which saw Betts’ side become the first team in British women’s rugby league history to win all four trophies on offer to them in a single season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson admitted that clinching the quadruple was their motivation behind the build-up to their Grand Final triumph.

"It was pretty special,” the England international smiled. “That was our driving force, really.

"Obviously, we’d won the League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup final, and we’d got the Nines, so it was our driving force.

"We knew Saints were out to get us, and they wanted to stop that happening, but our girls dug in and came out with the win.”