Hargreaves, a 36-year-old Wiganer who attended Balshaw's High School and Runshaw College in Leyland, emigrated after retiring in 2012, for a new life in Morgantown, West Virginia.

However, after not being seen for a fortnight at the beginning of the year, he was reported missing to local authorities.

Bryn Hargreaves

Despite renewed attempts to locate him, the search has hit a brick wall.

And following legal advice in the US, his family have now set a target of £20,000 to appoint expert hired help to try to shed some light.

"Bryn left the UK and rugby league 10 years ago to go to the USA," said Bryn's brother, Gareth.

"He has had some unfortunate life events and became isolated due to Covid, leading to mental health issues of late.

"We appreciate all the hard work of the local/state police departments and helpful community, but unfortunately, after five months, there have been no leads or progress.

"My mum and brother flew out to the USA on January 28 for seven weeks, thanks to the support of Rugby League Cares, for which we will be eternally grateful.

"Despite gathering further information and investigating many avenues, there are still no leads or progress.

"We are no closer to finding Bryn after five months and fear for his welfare

"We would now like to appoint a private investigator, following legal advice from a former assistant district attorney in the USA.

"Our goal is to raise £20,000 to fund private investigators to look into Bryn's disappearance.

"All monies donated will principally be used to fund the investigation into Bryn's disappearance.

"The fund balance may be used in repatriation if the worst is found.

"Some monies may need to be used for legal expenses in sorting and protecting Bryn’s assets, with my mum potentially needing to go back over to the USA to do so.

"Any remaining balance will be donated to Rugby League Cares to continue their great work in the aftercare of players and generally within the rugby league community."

The link to the fundraising page is https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryn-hargreaves-missing?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_83y7+bryn-hargreaves-missing

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office issued a second plea to the public at the end of January for any clues regarding his whereabouts.

"Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Monongalia County man," read a post on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page.

"On January 16, 2022, Bryn J Hargreaves was reported missing to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office."Bryn Hargreaves is a 36-year-old male, originally from England but currently resides at the Whisper Creek Apartments in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, WV.

"It is believed Mr Hargreaves last communicated with family and friends around January 3, 2022.

"Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies have searched the surrounding area several times including with the assistance of K-9’s but have been unsuccessful locating Mr Hargreaves.

"No individual has been able to give a date or location where he was last seen or what he was wearing, so we are unable to provide a last known location or direction of travel.

"Monongalia County Sheriff’s detectives have searched Mr Hargreaves residence for any information related to his disappearance and are currently going through relevant digital evidence and financial records in hopes of developing additional leads.

"The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the community’s assistance with trying to locate Mr Hargreaves, who is described as a white male with brown hair, 6’2”, 220 pounds and has a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.