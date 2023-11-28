News you can trust since 1853
Ramon Silva departs Wigan Warriors for Championship move

Ramon Silva has left Wigan Warriors to join Barrow Raiders ahead of their 2024 Championship campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 28th Nov 2023, 09:09 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT
The 22-year-old forward did not make a senior appearance for the Warriors, having joined the side from London Broncos in November 2021.

Silva spent time on loan with Widnes, North Wales Crusaders, Toulouse and London Broncos and was a part of the club’s Reserves Grand Final winning side in 2022.

Ramon Silva has left Wigan WarriorsRamon Silva has left Wigan Warriors
The Brazilian-born player joins Paul Crarey’s Cumbrian outfit on a one-year deal.

On joining the Raiders, Silva said: “It’s a great opportunity for me.

"The fact that they want me there and I can get the game time that I need ticks all the boxes for everyone.

“The experiences I’ve had over the last couple of seasons have really helped me grow as a player, and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot.

“That game time towards the back end of last season will help me hit the ground running and make an immediate impact at the Raiders.”

