Ramon Silva has left Wigan Warriors to join Barrow Raiders ahead of their 2024 Championship campaign.

The 22-year-old forward did not make a senior appearance for the Warriors, having joined the side from London Broncos in November 2021.

Silva spent time on loan with Widnes, North Wales Crusaders, Toulouse and London Broncos and was a part of the club’s Reserves Grand Final winning side in 2022.

The Brazilian-born player joins Paul Crarey’s Cumbrian outfit on a one-year deal.

On joining the Raiders, Silva said: “It’s a great opportunity for me.

"The fact that they want me there and I can get the game time that I need ticks all the boxes for everyone.

“The experiences I’ve had over the last couple of seasons have really helped me grow as a player, and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot.