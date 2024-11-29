Ranked: Wigan Warriors top 10 attendances of modern era, including 2024 World Club Challenge battle

By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Nov 2024, 14:14 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 14:48 BST
Wigan Warriors have enjoyed some mighty attendances at the Brick Community Stadium across the modern era.

Here’s a list of the top 10 biggest gates at home, including two World Club Challenge battles and plenty of Good Friday derbies…

Coming in 10th on this list is a defeat to rivals Warrington in July 2010, with Pat Richards, Mark Riddell and Chris Tuson scoring in the defeat. Ryan Atkins, Chris Hicks, Richard Myler and Ben Westwood scoring for the visitors

Liam Marshall made just his seventh senior appearance in 2017's Good Friday derby, scoring twice alongside a brace from Joe Burgess in the victory as well. Liam Farrell also crossed the whitewash, with Morgan Escare on kicking duties that day. Kyle Amor was sent off for Saints

A season to rememebr, including the Good Friday victory with tries from Pat Richards (2), Josh Charnley, Sam Tomkins and Dom Crosby

