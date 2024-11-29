Here’s a list of the top 10 biggest gates at home, including two World Club Challenge battles and plenty of Good Friday derbies…
1. Top 10 Wigan Warriors attendances of the modern era...
. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. 10. Wigan 16-23 Warrington Wolves - 22,701 in 2010
Coming in 10th on this list is a defeat to rivals Warrington in July 2010, with Pat Richards, Mark Riddell and Chris Tuson scoring in the defeat. Ryan Atkins, Chris Hicks, Richard Myler and Ben Westwood scoring for the visitors Photo: Matthew Lewis
3. 9. Wigan 29-18 St Helens - 23,390 in 2017
Liam Marshall made just his seventh senior appearance in 2017's Good Friday derby, scoring twice alongside a brace from Joe Burgess in the victory as well. Liam Farrell also crossed the whitewash, with Morgan Escare on kicking duties that day. Kyle Amor was sent off for Saints Photo: Alex Livesey
4. 8. Wigan 28-16 St Helens - 23,861 in 2013
A season to rememebr, including the Good Friday victory with tries from Pat Richards (2), Josh Charnley, Sam Tomkins and Dom Crosby Photo: Alex Livesey
