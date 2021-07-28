REPORT: Warrington Wolves 21 Wigan Warriors 8

Tommy Leuluai in action against Warrington

The visitors made a solid enough start and hit the front on 15 minutes when Liam Marshall dived over in the left-hand corner in spectacular fashion.

Harry Smith hit the woodwork with the touchline conversion, and Warrington full took advantage with their next set.

Blake Austin's try by the posts was converted by Stefan Ratchford, and Wigan had a lucky escape when Mike Cooper saw another 'try' scratched off by the video referee for a knock-on.

Marshall's second try on 25 minutes - after a superb kick from Smith - nosed Wigan back in front, but the half-back was again unable to convert from the sideline.

Wigan had a big let-off when Marshall allowed a big boot downfield to bounce, and it looked like Josh Charnley had stolen a try - only for the touch judge to rule the ball had gone out of play first.

But a cheap forward pass handed the ball back to Warrington and, with Oliver Gildart unable to take a kick forward, Josh Thewliss scored the home side's second try just before the break.

Ratchford's second goal made the half-time score 12-8, and a penalty goal shortly after the restart extended the lead to six points.

Wigan continued to give as good as they got until the game-breaking moment just after the hour mark.

As Marshall tried to collect a loose ball 20 metres out from the Warrington line, his head collided with the left boot of Charnley.

Jake Mamo didn't stop to ask questions, picking up the ball and racing 80 metres for a try referee Robert Hicks was happy to award without going to the screen.

Marshall was unable to continue, and later failed a head injury assessment.

Ratchford's boot made it 20-8, and Wigan were denied even a consolation when Bibby's 'try' was chalked off by the video referee.

A late drop goal from Austin pushed the score out to 21-8, which Adrian Lam will feel didn't reflect the effort put in by his side.