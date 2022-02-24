Liam Farrell scores twice as Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 22-12 to make it three wins on the bounce

It wasn’t a perfect performance at times from Matty Peet’s side, but they showed enough quality to make it three wins out of three.

Jake Bibby and John Bateman were the other players on the scoresheet for the home side.

Prior to the match an impeccable minute’s silence took place for Va’aiga Tuigamala, following his death at the age of 52.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Bibby celebrates his try

Less than 60 second into the match, Wigan were handed what could’ve been an early blow, as Cade Cust left the field for a concussion assessment.

That didn’t stop them getting the first try of the game came in the eighth minute, as space opened up on the left side, with Tommy Leuluai assisting Liam Farrell, who sprinted away.

Hardaker successfully added the extras with a sweet kick.

Huddersfield didn’t trail for long, as they levelled the scores through Chris McQueen, who easily found a gap to ground the ball.

Liam Farrell scored a brace

Like their opponents, Wigan wasted no time in responding in the 18th minute.

Cust, who had returned to the field following his concussion assessment, assisted Farrell for his second of the night to make it 10-6.

The Warriors continued to dominate, as they soon extended their lead, with Jake Bibby shrugging off the Giants defence to force him way over following a scrum.

After missing the previous kick, Hardaker was once again on target.

Towards the end of the first half Huddersfield start to apply serious pressure, but Peet’s side just about dealt with it and kept them out.

After the break, the Warriors began to invite pressure onto themselves.

Cust knocked on near his own posts, before the team conceded a penalty close to the line.

Eventually this resulted in a try, as the ball came to Tuimoala Lolohea, who went over with ease to ground the ball.

After being on the backfoot for the first 15 minutes of the second half, Wigan burst back into life.

Leuluai did superb to break the line and provide an offload to Sam Powell, who assisted John Bateman.

Kai Pearce-Paul also came close to adding his name to the scoresheet but was just short of the line.

While Wigan were creating chances, Huddersfield were still knocking at the door as well.

The home side were able to remain firm and saw out the victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Ollie Partington.

Tries: Farrell (8,' 17'), Bibby (21'), Bateman (55')

Conversions: Hardaker (3/4)

Huddersfield Giants: Will Pryce, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Ricky Leutele, Innes Senior, Tuimoala Lolohea, Oliver Russell, Chris Hill, Adam O'Brien, Owen Trout, Josh Jones, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates.

Interchanges: Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ashton Golding.

Tries: McQueen (13'), Lolohea (49')

Conversions: Pryce (2/2)