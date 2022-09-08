RFL make fixture announcement following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
No rugby league fixtures will take place in England on September 9 as the sport pays its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:15 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:48 pm
The decision means the Championship game between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams will be postponed, with a new date set to be confirmed as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos will go ahead as scheduled due to the match taking place in Perpignan.
A minute’s silence will take place before kick off, and both teams will wear black armbands.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-Wigan Athletic striker condemns TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair over tweet following monarch’s death
-
2
Wigan Athletic wait on Friday morning decision
-
3
Wigan Athletic chief on Blackburn reunion and the '£20million challenge'
-
4
Wigan Athletic boss delivers update on Jordan Cousins, Gwion Edwards, Tendayi Darikwa and Charlie Wyke
-
5
Wigan Athletic man explains Blackburn Rovers switch
Further announcements will be made about the weekend fixtures at all levels, following meetings on Friday morning.