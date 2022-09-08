News you can trust since 1853
RFL make fixture announcement following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

No rugby league fixtures will take place in England on September 9 as the sport pays its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:48 pm

The decision means the Championship game between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams will be postponed, with a new date set to be confirmed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos will go ahead as scheduled due to the match taking place in Perpignan.

A minute’s silence will take place before kick off, and both teams will wear black armbands.

Rugby league fixtures taking place in England will not go ahead on Friday

Further announcements will be made about the weekend fixtures at all levels, following meetings on Friday morning.

