RFL make fixture announcement following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The decision means the Championship game between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams will be postponed, with a new date set to be confirmed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos will go ahead as scheduled due to the match taking place in Perpignan.

A minute’s silence will take place before kick off, and both teams will wear black armbands.

Rugby league fixtures taking place in England will not go ahead on Friday

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...