Rugby Football League head of match officials Phil Bentham

The Rugby Football League’s head of match officials, Phil Bentham, has publicly apologised to Castleford Tigers for a video refereeing error in their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers were leading at the time of Wigan’s successful captain’s challenge of a straight turnover after Castleford had kicked the ball forward. However, replays showed Wigan halfback Harry Smith had pulled back Josh Simm, delaying the Castleford winger’s chances to claim the kick. But the incident was overlooked at the time, with the video referee deeming there was ‘nothing in it’.

Wigan scored almost immediately after the incident through Zach Eckersley to go into an 18-16 lead, and the Warriors would go on to claim a 26-20 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Tigers coach Danny McGuire didn’t hide his frustration in his post-match interviews, and on Sunday morning, Bentham contacted the Castleford club to apologise for the video refereeing error, which he admitted was the wrong call.

“It’s important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there’s been a clear error,” said Bentham. “We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making."

The Tigers remain tenth in the Super League table following the controversial defeat, with four wins from 16. As for the Warriors, their win ensured they remain just four points behind the table-toppers Hull KR, and four points clear of third-placed Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford will have to move on quickly, with McGuire’s side hosting fellow strugglers Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Wigan will make the short trip across the borough to face Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.