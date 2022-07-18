The former Warriors and St Helens prop was reportedly found dead in his room at the four-star Hotel Continentale in Florence, Italy on Saturday morning after staff alerted the police.
Peet describes Bibey as a “lovely bloke” who made time for everyone.
He said: “I’ve seen Ricky from afar coming through the academy at Wigan.
“He was always a standout player, and someone you heard about all through the junior programme as being a great talent and an imposing character.
“When I got to meet him, he was always a lovely bloke who made time for everyone.
“There’s been a lot of talk this morning about what a pleasant fella he was, and our thoughts and sympathy are with him and his family.
“It’s a really sad moment, far too young, and he’s held in really high esteem across Wigan and St Helens.”