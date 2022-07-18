Ricky Bibey: Matty Peet pays tribute to the former Wigan Warriors prop following his death at the age of 40

Wigan head coach Matty Peet has paid his respects to Ricky Bibey following his death at the age of 40.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:00 pm

The former Warriors and St Helens prop was reportedly found dead in his room at the four-star Hotel Continentale in Florence, Italy on Saturday morning after staff alerted the police.

Peet describes Bibey as a “lovely bloke” who made time for everyone.

He said: “I’ve seen Ricky from afar coming through the academy at Wigan.

Ricky Bibey has died at the age of 40

“He was always a standout player, and someone you heard about all through the junior programme as being a great talent and an imposing character.

“When I got to meet him, he was always a lovely bloke who made time for everyone.

“There’s been a lot of talk this morning about what a pleasant fella he was, and our thoughts and sympathy are with him and his family.

“It’s a really sad moment, far too young, and he’s held in really high esteem across Wigan and St Helens.”

