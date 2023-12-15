Rising star forward Harvie Hill ready to be patient for more first-team opportunities as youngster makes loan admission

Rising star forward Harvie Hill admits he is ready to be patient for more senior minutes next season as the 20-year-old looks to improve on his game in only his second season with the first-team.

The Cumbrian-born prop was one of seven debutants handed out by head coach Matt Peet against Hull KR in 2022, having previously been named the club’s academy player of the year in 2021.

He enjoyed a further 15 appearances all from the interchange bench last season and quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Super League.

Harvie Hill and Zach Eckersley wrestle in the gym at Robin Park Arena

Hill featured in the dominant 42-12 semi-final victory over the Robins and despite his already early successes, the youngster acknowledges the competition within the stacked forward pack and is happy to wait for his time in 2024 – even if that means heading out on loan.

“I’ve only had one season in the first-team, so I just need to keep on improving,” he said.

“I have a chat with some of the coaches and discuss what they think my goals should be and what I should aim for.

“I want to get as many minutes as I can and improve.

“I spent time out on loan last season with London Broncos and Toulouse, which was really good for me. If I’m not getting first-team minutes here, hopefully I can elsewhere.

“It’s really good getting first-team experience for us young lads, getting out there and earning some game time.

“Matt is really good at telling those not in the match day squad about what you need to do to get in, he doesn’t leave you on the outside.”

Hill, who has been promoted to squad number 20 from 26 for 2024, was a part of the first group to report to pre-season training at Robin Park Arena earlier in November.

“It’s been tough, but it’s been good,” he continued.

“All the new lads have come in and added some energy and have pushed everyone on.

“I’ve been getting to know the new lads and I’m enjoying it.

“It’s been really good to learn from the likes of Luke Thompson and all the other lads. It’s also my first pre-season with Tyler Dupree.

“It’s only good for us middles having so much competition.