Rugby league fans pay tribute to ex-Wigan Warriors and St Helens prop Bryn Hargreaves following the news of his death

The former Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh prop, who lived in America, was reported missing in January 2022, which sparked a major search in West Virginia.

On Sunday evening, Hargreaves’ family confirmed his body had been found.

"RIP Bryn Hargreaves," his older brother, Gareth Hargreaves, posted on Facebook.

The body of Bryn Hargreaves has been found

"With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

"We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22.

"Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.

"We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x.”

Rugby league fans have been sharing their condolences on social media since the news broke.

One person wrote: “Rest in peace Bryn. Such a sweet and genuine guy x.”

Another added: “RIP Bryn. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

A third wrote: “Thoughts and prayers to the family at this sad time.”

A fourth added: “Feel sad after reading they’d found Bryn Hargreaves body. My son played RL with him for a spell. Lovely lad, lovely family.”

Hargreaves finished his rugby league career with Bradford back in 2012.

One Bulls fan wrote: “RIP Bryn Hargreaves. What a sorry end to a long running saga. I hope you are finally at peace Bryn.

"Thoughts are with your family and loved ones, you were a massive asset to the game of rugby league and you will be sorely missed.