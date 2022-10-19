News you can trust since 1853
Rugby League World Cup: Andy Ackers says he feels 'proud' every day to be in the England squad

Andy Ackers says he feels “privileged” to be part of the England squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The former Golborne Parkside junior, who was also in the Wigan Warriors academy as a teenager, is set to feature in this Saturday’s game against France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ackers states he is really enjoying working under Shaun Wane.

He said: “It’s a really proud moment every single day when I turn up and put this gear on.

Andy Ackers played his junior rugby with Golborne Parkside

“It’s an overwhelming feeling, but we’ve got a job to do, and that’s to win a World Cup.

“If I can add anything to that then it’s a dream come true, I’m buzzing.

“I’ve worked hard to get here, I’ve not given up and persevered with my opportunities.

“Shaun (Wane) has given me a good opportunity here, I can’t wait to prove to him that I can put my front foot forward and compete hard.

“It’s great working with him, he’s a competitive bloke and gets the best out of his players, both on and off the field.

“He’s well respected and I’m privileged to be here.”

