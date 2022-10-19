The former Golborne Parkside junior, who was also in the Wigan Warriors academy as a teenager, is set to feature in this Saturday’s game against France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ackers states he is really enjoying working under Shaun Wane.

He said: “It’s a really proud moment every single day when I turn up and put this gear on.

Andy Ackers played his junior rugby with Golborne Parkside

“It’s an overwhelming feeling, but we’ve got a job to do, and that’s to win a World Cup.

“If I can add anything to that then it’s a dream come true, I’m buzzing.

“I’ve worked hard to get here, I’ve not given up and persevered with my opportunities.

“Shaun (Wane) has given me a good opportunity here, I can’t wait to prove to him that I can put my front foot forward and compete hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great working with him, he’s a competitive bloke and gets the best out of his players, both on and off the field.