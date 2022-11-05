Tommy Makinson went over for five tries (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Shaun Wane’s side overcame Papua New Guinea with a 46-6 victory in their quarter-final tie to book a place at the Emirates next week, with the Princess of Wales watching on from the stands.

Tommy Makinson was among the scorers, with the winger going over for a record-breaking five tries.

The opener came after six minutes, with Tom Burgess forcing his way over the line.

Makinson was on hand to add the extras, before adding a try of his own shortly after.

It didn’t take long for Dom Young to continue his sensational scoring form, as he went over for an easy finish in the right corner.

George Williams and Kallum Watkins also scored in the first half, while Makinson completed his hat-trick in the space of 26 minutes.

After going into half time with a 38-0 lead, it took England a little bit of time to extend their after the restart, with Makinson’s fourth coming just before the hour mark.

The Kumuls then pulled one back through Jimmy Ngutlik, who went over on the left side.

With five minutes remaining, Makinson claimed his fifth try to round off the victory and claim a new individual record for England.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Wigan’s Georgia Wilson was among the scorers in England Women’s 54-4 victory over Canada, while Vicky Molyneux was named player of the match.

Craig Richards’ side got off to the perfect start, with Leah Burke going over in the left corner after only one minute.

Hollie Dodd doubled the lead just before the midway point of the half.

Wilson’s try came soon after, as she produced a great diving finish in the corner to extend the lead to 14-0.

This was followed by Dodd’s second of the game, before Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche both scored superb solo-tries ahead of half time.

Following the restart, Tara Stanley went over for a quick-fire double, before Canada pulled one back.

It didn’t take long for England to strike back, with Carrie Roberts being the latest scorer.

Before the game was complete, Stanley completed her hat-trick, while Burke came away with a brace.

Saturday’s results follows Thursday’s victory for England Wheelchair.