Here are some of the best photos from the match:
1. Arrival
John Bateman arrives at the ground ahead of his first appearance of the Rugby League World Cup.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Warm-up complete
England head into the changing rooms following their warm-up.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. The opener
Ryan Hall went over for quick-fire brace at the start of the game.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Celebrations
Luke Thompson celebrates his try against France with Bateman.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com