England beat France at the University of Bolton Stadium

Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of the best pictures from England's victory over France

England claimed a 48-12 victory over France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
5 minutes ago

Here are some of the best photos from the match:

1. Arrival

John Bateman arrives at the ground ahead of his first appearance of the Rugby League World Cup.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Warm-up complete

England head into the changing rooms following their warm-up.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. The opener

Ryan Hall went over for quick-fire brace at the start of the game.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Celebrations

Luke Thompson celebrates his try against France with Bateman.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

