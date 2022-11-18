4. Meninga happy with the opportunities his players have had

Australia head coach Mal Meninga stated: “All 24 players have played really well, buying into what we need to do. It’s been a happy camp, with the player experiencing what it is like to be in the North of England. It’s really important that all the players get the opportunity to put the jersey on, and we’ve done that really well. I’m happy with where we are, and we are looking to improve with every performance. I wouldn’t say Samoa are massive underdogs, they play really good rugby league. We’re not underestimating them. I want the game to thrive, so we need teams like them."

Photo: Nathan Stirk