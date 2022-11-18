The Rugby League World Cup finals take place this weekend (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for RLWC)
Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of the key quotes from the finals press conference
The Rugby League World Cup finals are here.
By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago
The conclusion of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions take place this weekend.
On Thursday afternoon, representatives from each team involved attended a press conference at Manchester Central.
Here are some of the key quotes:
1. Andrew Voss opens proceedings
Andrew Voss hosted the press conference, and picked Ben Jones-Bishop's try for Jamaica as one of his standout moments of the tournament. He also commented on the exit of Shaun Wane's side, saying: “I know for England fans it was a little tough, but there’s another World Cup in three years time."
3. New Zealand Ferns ready for the women's final against Australia
New Zealand's Krystal Rota said: "Looking up to the stands (inside Old Trafford) it was such an amazing stadium, we can’t wait for Saturday. The Kiwis Ferns have inspired a lot of young girls around New Zealand. We’ve put a lot of competitions back home to grow the game."
4. Meninga happy with the opportunities his players have had
Australia head coach Mal Meninga stated: “All 24 players have played really well, buying into what we need to do. It’s been a happy camp, with the player experiencing what it is like to be in the North of England. It’s really important that all the players get the opportunity to put the jersey on, and we’ve done that really well. I’m happy with where we are, and we are looking to improve with every performance. I wouldn’t say Samoa are massive underdogs, they play really good rugby league. We’re not underestimating them. I want the game to thrive, so we need teams like them."