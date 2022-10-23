It was Abbas Miski’s Cedars who came away with the victory, with Liam Byrne and Toby King on the end of a 32-14 loss.

Here is how they performed:

Abbas Miski- 7

Liam Byrne was in action for Ireland (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

The winger was pretty quiet during the opening 40 minutes and didn’t have much to do in either defence or attack as Lebanon dominated.

After the break, he joined in with the scoring, producing a great finish in the left corner just before the hour mark.

Liam Byrne- 5

The prop was pretty solid during his first stint on the field, which lasted around 20 minutes, but did make a few errors and was responsible for the penalty which gave Lebanon their first points of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the field just after the hour mark, but didn’t last long, as he was sin binned for a late hit on Moses.

Toby King- 5

It was a difficult afternoon for the centre, who did appear to struggle in periods.

For Brandon Morkos’ try, he could’ve maybe done better in the build-up when attempting to collect the ball in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week, Ireland take on New Zealand at Headingley in their final game of the group stages on Friday night (K.O 7.30pm).

Meanwhile, Lebanon return to Leigh Sports Village next Sunday for a meeting with Jamaica (K.O. 12pm).