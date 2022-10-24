John Bateman started for England in their game against France, while Abbas Miski faced Liam Byrne and Toby King as Lebanon went head-to-head with Ireland.

Here is how they performed statistically:

John Bateman (England V France):

Toby King was in action for Ireland (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

The 29-year-old played the full 80 minutes in England’s 42-18 victory over France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

During the match he ran 130 metres and made two linebreak assists.

As well as this, he was involved in one of the tries, as he set up Elliott Whitehead’s third try of the tournament.

He also made a total of 44 tackles, but conceded one penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbas Miski (Lebanon V Ireland):

The winger ran 159 metres in his 80 minutes on the pitch as Lebanon beat Ireland 32-14 at Leigh Sports Village.

He ran over for one try in the second half, completed one linebreak, and made three tackle breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby King (Lebanon V Ireland):

The centre ran 93 metres in 80 minutes as Ireland were defeated by Lebanon.

He made two dummy half runs and four offloads.

With Lebanon producing a strong display, King had to work hard in defence, making 22 tackles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Byrne (Lebanon V Ireland):

Liam Byrne only managed 28 minutes against Lebanon, with his second stint on the pitch being cut short following a sin bin.