Toby King started in Ireland’s defeat to New Zealand at Headingley, while Abbas Miski scored a brace against Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul, Mike Cooper and John Bateman all featured in England’s meeting with Greece.

Here is how they performed statistically:

John Bateman was among the Wigan Warriors players in action across the weekend

Toby King (Ireland V New Zealand):

Toby King played the full 80 minutes of Ireland’s 48-10 defeat to New Zealand, running 65 metres and making two dummy half runs.

He completed five passes in total and one offload, while making 20 tackles and conceding one penalty.

Kai Pearce-Paul (England V Greece):

Kai Pearce-Paul played the full 80 minutes of England’s 94-4 victory over Greece, running 197 metres and scoring one try.

The 21-year-old also provided two assists for Dom Young, as well as making two linebreaks, two offloads and seven tackle breaks.

In defence, he made 12 tackles along with one error.

Mike Cooper (England V Greece):

Mike Cooper ran 160 metres during his 45 minutes against Greece, making one offload and two tackle breaks.

The prop also made 15 tackles, but conceded one penalty.

John Bateman (England V Greece):

John Bateman played 50 minutes of the game at Bramall Lane, running 91 metres, making five tackle breaks and assisting two tries.

He also made 17 tackles and one error.

Abbas Miski (Lebanon V Jamaica):

Abbas Miski scored a brace and was involved in another during his 80 minutes against Jamaica.

He also ran 164 metres, made two linebreaks and completed three offloads.