Shaun Wane’s side won all three of their group games to finish top of Pool A.

England have only played at the DW Stadium on three previous occasions:

Here is how they have performed:

England completed a test series win against New Zealand in their last outing at the DW Stadium

England 20-14 New Zealand (2015):

England overcame the Kiwis in their last outing in Wigan to seal a 2-1 series win.

Elliott Whitehead scored a brace, while Warriors legend Sean O’Loughlin also went over for a try.

Meanwhile, John Bateman was also involved, alongside a number of other players who are in contention for this weekend’s game.

Wigan representatives Liam Farrell and Matty Smith both featured as well, with the match being played in front of a crowd of 26,741.

England 34-6 France (2013):

England booked themselves a World Cup semi-final spot with victory over France at the DW Stadium back in 2013.

After falling behind, Steve McNamara’s side fought back through braces from Josh Charnley and Ryan Hall.

O’Loughlin and Brett Ferres added further points after the break.

Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum and Liam Farrell were the other Wigan representatives at the time who were involved in the game, which was played in front of a crowd of 22,276.

England 16-26 Australia (2009):

England’s first international game at the DW Stadium was a defeat to Australia in the Four Nations.

Sam Burgess, Gareth Ellis and Lee Smith all went over for tries, but they proved to be nothing more than consolations.