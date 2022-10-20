Shaun Wane’s side kicked off the Rugby League World Cup with an emphatic 60-6 win in front of 43,119 people at St James’ Park.

Cooper believes far too often national teams in England don’t get the right amount of backing.

He said: “It was noisy when we walked out, and then it went quiet for a bit when we went set for set.

Mike Cooper (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“I think there was a bit of tension there. As British people we don’t get behind our team as much as we should do.

“Hopefully the nation gets behind us now and sees what we are doing, because that goes a long way for us.”