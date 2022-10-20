Rugby League World Cup: Mike Cooper urges fans to get behind England following their victory over Samoa
Mike Cooper hopes England’s victory over Samoa will get the fans behind them throughout the rest of the tournament.
Shaun Wane’s side kicked off the Rugby League World Cup with an emphatic 60-6 win in front of 43,119 people at St James’ Park.
Cooper believes far too often national teams in England don’t get the right amount of backing.
He said: “It was noisy when we walked out, and then it went quiet for a bit when we went set for set.
“I think there was a bit of tension there. As British people we don’t get behind our team as much as we should do.
“Hopefully the nation gets behind us now and sees what we are doing, because that goes a long way for us.”
Wane’s side face France in their next World Cup game, with the two teams going head-to-head at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 5pm).