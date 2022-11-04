The Kumuls face England at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Olam says the current squad are focused on setting an example for the next generation.

He said: “I’m excited for myself and the boys. We’ve put the effort in getting to the quarter-finals, so we are all looking forward to playing the game.

Justin Olam (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Proud is an understatement. All the young boys growing up in Papua New Guinea want to play.

“I am representing my family and all the people back home. All the boys will say the same.

“A lot of fans came last week to watch the game, and more will be coming this weekend.

“They travel all around the world to see the Kumuls play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really exciting to see them and amazing just to represent them.

“I’m sure everyone back home will be getting up to watch it, no matter what time it is.

“I used to do that as a kid growing up. I’d be behind the TV cheering, so to play for them is a massive honour.

“Our responsibility as current players is to leave the Kumuls in the right place for the young ones coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to play our style of rugby league. It’s the way we’ve always done it, and no matter who wears the jumpers knows what we are about.

“We expect England to come out and be a really tough team. We will treat them with respect but will also try to play our best.

“They have the home advantage, but we’ll see what happens. It’s going to be hectic.

“I’m confident in our boys, and we will just play our way to give them a good challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papua New Guinea have been based at UCLAN Sports Arena this week ahead of the quarter-final, and have visited some of the local sights in the region.

“I was scared it was going to be colder, but I live in Melbourne so it’s okay,” Olam added.

“We are just happy to be here, because most of us have never been to the UK before, so we are trying to have a look around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being in Preston has been good. We’ve also visited Blackpool. The Tower was beautiful and so were the lights on the road.