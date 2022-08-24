Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RugBee will be present at all 61 games in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.

Over 2000 young fans entered the competition to design the mascot for this year’s event, with two entries coming together for the final product.

The tournament’s chief executive Jon Dutton said: “We were delighted to receive so many brilliant mascot entries, reflecting the enthusiasm and excitement that is continuing to grow for the tournament and it was incredibly difficult to whittle down the entries to the final two.

RugBee has been selected as the mascot for the Rugby League World Cup

“The bee is synonymous with Manchester and to unveil RugBee in the city where we will host all three tournament finals feels like a really wonderful moment for Rugby League World Cup 2021.

“Bees are known for their industrious nature and RugBee will certainly be working hard throughout the tournament attending every single one of our 61 matches.”

The design for RugBee was inspired by entries from nine-year-olds James Hanley, from St Joseph’s Primary Academy in Halifax, and Samuel Liptrot, from Cavendish Community Primary School in Manchester.

They were informed of their success, alongside their excited classmates, during a school assembly with a video message from St Helens and England winger Tommy Makinson,

James and Samuel will receive two tickets to the men’s and women’s final double header at Old Trafford on Saturday November 19, while they will also be able to take their classmates to another Rugby League World Cup fixture of their choice.

“We loved the concept of both of our winning entries and we simply couldn’t choose between them. Therefore, we decided that both would be put forward to become part of the final design,” Dutton added.

“Our purpose at Rugby League World Cup has been to make a positive impact within communities and provide opportunities for people to get involved in, and discover, our wonderful sport.