Rugby League World Cup: Shaun Wane names three Wigan Warriors players in his England side to face Greece at Bramall Lane
Shaun Wane has selected three Wigan Warriors players in England’s starting line-up for the game against Greece at Bramall Lane (K.O. 2.30pm).
By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kai Pearce-Paul, Mike Cooper and John Bateman all feature together for the first time during this Rugby League World Cup.
England will be looking to finish the group stages on a high, as they prepare for the quarter-finals next week.
Here is the full team: Tommy Makinson, Dom Young, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby, Ryan Hall, Marc Sneyd, George Williams, Mike Cooper, Andy Ackers, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, John Bateman, Victor Radley.
Interchanges: Morgan Knowles, Mike McMeeken, Tom Burgess, Chris Hill.