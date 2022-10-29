News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rugby League World Cup: Shaun Wane names three Wigan Warriors players in his England side to face Greece at Bramall Lane

Shaun Wane has selected three Wigan Warriors players in England’s starting line-up for the game against Greece at Bramall Lane (K.O. 2.30pm).

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kai Pearce-Paul, Mike Cooper and John Bateman all feature together for the first time during this Rugby League World Cup.

England will be looking to finish the group stages on a high, as they prepare for the quarter-finals next week.

Here is the full team: Tommy Makinson, Dom Young, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby, Ryan Hall, Marc Sneyd, George Williams, Mike Cooper, Andy Ackers, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, John Bateman, Victor Radley.

John Bateman is among the Wigan players starting for England

Most Popular

Interchanges: Morgan Knowles, Mike McMeeken, Tom Burgess, Chris Hill.

Shaun WaneGreeceEnglandBramall Lane