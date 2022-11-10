Shaun Wane’s side head to the Emirates on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), as they look to book their place in the final at Old Trafford.

Despite producing a huge 60-6 victory over Samoa in the opening game of the tournament, the England squad are not taking their opponents lightly.

Radley said: “I got asked in the media after that game if it changed anything, and I said ‘no’ then.

Tom Burgess and Victor Radley are expecting a tough test from Samoa

“It’s still a ‘no’ now, we will worry about ourselves. They will be stronger, but we will be as well.

“It’s going to be a cracking stadium, and it’ll hopefully be packed out. I’m excited.”

Burgess added: “We know Samoa will be a better side on Saturday. They had a few players in the NRL Grand Final, which wasn’t long before (the opening game), and probably only had one session before.

“This is my third World Cup, and with each one I’ve been at a different stage in my life and my career.

“It’s always been a pretty close-knit group. I really appreciate it when I come back in with the English lads.

“This time around there has been something about it. We’re lucky to have Victor in the group, and he has really embraced the English culture.

“It’s been great, we’re really enjoying ourselves, but when it comes down to business we have done our work as well.

“I’ve got four in four games, but I’m not really counting. I might get thrown out of the front-rowers union if I score again this weekend.