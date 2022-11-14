News you can trust since 1853
Rugby League World Cup: Valentine Holmes says Australia have always had their sights firmly set on Old Trafford

Valentine Holmes says he was already eyeing up the pitch at Old Trafford weeks before Australia reached the Rugby League World Cup final.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Members of the Kangaroos squad visited the home of Manchester United last month to watch a match, with their sights fully set on playing there themselves.

Holmes states he enjoyed the atmosphere in the ground, but does expect most of the supporters to be behind Samoa on Saturday.

He said: “We went to a soccer game, it was pretty good.

Valentine Holmes and Australia are in World Cup final action on Saturday (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I noticed the sideline sort of dips off, so if we’re scoring there it's going to be hard for Nathan (Cleary) to run up that hill and kick, so hopefully we’ll be going over around the post.

“It’s an awesome field, and looks like a world class stadium.

“I was lucky enough to play at Anfield in the Four Nations a few years ago, so playing at Old Trafford now will be good.

“Our goal has always been to make it to the final, and so far we have done that.

“It’ll be good just to be there and run around the same field as (Cristiano) Ronaldo.

“A lot of people and fans know that we are a pretty world class team so they like to see us lose.

“You can say the same about the All Blacks.

“We are a good team, and we know that. They love watching us, but also love teams scoring against us too.”

Holmes believes the Kangaroos 16-14 victory over New Zealand at Elland Road on Friday night prepares them well for the final.

“It was probably one of the most physical games I’ve been involved in,” he added.

“It was a true test match, and we definitely needed something like that.

“Lebanon were really good against us, but New Zealand were that step above and they definitely showed why they are a top tier nation.

“We did well to stop their middles, because that’s where they were going pretty well, and that’s where we won it.

“If we can play like that next week then I’m sure we can win.

“Samoa are playing some pretty good footy, so it won’t be an easy game.”

