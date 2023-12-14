Ryan Hampshire 'will get opportunities' next year says coach with positive squad competition highlighted

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet believes retaining Ryan Hampshire will help bring the best out of all the playmakers within the club in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old returned to the DW Stadium ahead of 2023 from Castleford Tigers on an initial one-year contract, with an option to extend his stay in cherry and white.

And the Super League champions have triggered that one-year extension for next season, with Peet excited to see the utility playmaker remain with the club despite offers from other Super League clubs.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hampshire has extended his contract for the 2024 Super League campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having played 86 times and crossing for 28 tries during his first stint that included his professional debut in 2013, Hampshire made just three senior appearances last season, while he won the reserves Grand Final over rivals St Helens at Robin Park.

But the Wigan boss believes he will play an important role next season and will be given a chance to shine in the first-team once again, with heavy competition against stars Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith in the back-line.

“We rate Ryan very highly. I know there was interest from other Super League clubs, so it’s a positive decision that he has decided to stay here,” Peet said.

“We were always keen to keep him and obviously we finished the season with a settled half-back pairing, but we always had that security blanket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that we have competition for places and strength in depth throughout the squad and Ryan brings this across several positions.