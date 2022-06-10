Salford Red Devils V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on a strong second half performance against Castleford Tigers, which came just a week after their Challenge Cup victory.

With two wins over Salford already this season, the Warriors will be hoping to make it a hat-trick, but know it won’t be easy.

The Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors travel to the AJ Bell Stadium to take on Salford Red Devils

The Red Devils currently sit ninth in the Super League table, with five wins and nine defeats in their 14 games.

Last time out they were defeated 43-16 by Hull KR at Craven Park.

Prior to that heavy loss, they had won both of their games in May, beating both Leeds and Castleford quite comfortably.

The Coach:

Paul Rowley is currently enjoying his first season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

During his playing career, he spent two stints with Leigh, as well as spending time with Halifax and Huddersfield.

He became permanent head coach of the Centurions in 2012 and was named Championship Coach of the Season in his first year.

After leaving the club ahead of the 2016 campaign, he took over at Toronto Wolfpack.

He remained there for two seasons before departing.

Key Men:

Ken Sio is currently enjoying a great try-scoring campaign.

The winger is currently second in the charts with 14 to his name.

Ryan Brierley and Brodie Croft are also players for Wigan to be wary of, with 10 assists each in Super League so far this season.

Previous Meetings:

The teams have gone head-to-head on two occasions already this year.

The first meeting came in the Challenge Cup, with Peet’s side coming away with a 20-0 win.

Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman all went over in the victory.

Meanwhile, the Super League game between the pair was another tight affair.

Wigan needed late wonder try from Jai Field to beat the Red Devils 30-24 at the DW Stadium.

Final Thoughts:

The Warriors will certainly need to be switched on for this game, and will be punished if they make similar errors to what they did in the first half against Castleford.