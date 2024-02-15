Sam Eseh: Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet confirms fresh injury blow on eve of Super League season
The 20-year-old was one of nine different try-scorers in the 66-10 win in the friendly at Wigan Rugby Union Club, but was forced from the action.
It is the second confirmed pre-season injury blow for the reigning champions, with Sam Walters having suffered a collarbone injury in the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.
“He’s got a bad hamstring injury, we’re probably looking around the 12 weeks,” Peet confirmed.
“All we can do is support him now.
"It’s disappointing for him, similar to Sam Walters, they’ve both worked so hard throughout pre-season and to suffer a setback early on, it’s our job now to support them through that, team-mates and staff alike.”
Prop forward Eseh arrived at Wigan during the off-season from relegated Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal, with an option of a third year.