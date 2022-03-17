The young centre has not been short of action so far this season, having gained minutes with the reserves and Newcastle Thunder, due to the dual-registration deal with the North East club.

He has been amongst the tries and assists at Kingston Park, with his stand-out performance coming against Whitehaven, as he went over for a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, he also featured for Wigan in their pre-season victory in Newcastle, where he also bagged three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Halsall starts for Wigan against Castleford

When discussing Halsall this week, Matty Peet said: “He’s been playing really well, scoring tries, and defending really well. He had a good off-season and has physically developed. We expect him to feature during the season and is doing exactly what we want from him.”