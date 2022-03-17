Sam Halsall: How has the young centre performed so far this season with Newcastle Thunder and the reserves?
Sam Halsall has been named in Wigan Warriors starting line-up this evening.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:21 pm
The young centre has not been short of action so far this season, having gained minutes with the reserves and Newcastle Thunder, due to the dual-registration deal with the North East club.
He has been amongst the tries and assists at Kingston Park, with his stand-out performance coming against Whitehaven, as he went over for a hat-trick.
Meanwhile, he also featured for Wigan in their pre-season victory in Newcastle, where he also bagged three.