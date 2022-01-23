Sam Halsall scores a hat trick as Wigan Warriors beat Newcastle Thunder in their opening pre-season game

Joe Shorrocks celebrates his first half try (Credit: Bernard Platt)

For large parts of the first half and the beginning of the second, Matty Peet’s side were the dominant side.

Newcastle did improve in the second half, but the Warriors proved too strong.

Wigan broke the deadlock after only two minutes, as space opened up for Sam Halsall to the cross the line, with Harry Smith successfully adding the extras.

Patrick Mago goes over for Wigan (Credit: Bernard Platt)

A second quickly came as well, as Joe Shorrocks offloaded the ball to Patrick Mago, who powered over in his first appearance for the club.

Just before the 20-minute mark, Wigan were handed a temporary man advantage, as former Warriors was shown a yellow and sent to the sin bin.

It didn’t take long for Matty Peet’s side to make the most of it, as Abbas Miski went over in the left corner to make it 0-16.

Newcastle’s first real attack came half hour into the match, as they applied some pressure close to the Wigan line, before the visitors were able to force a mistake.

Sam Halsall went over for a hat trick

The Warriors were soon down the other end and adding another try of their own, with Joe Shorrocks going over.

After missing his previous attempt, Smith was able to add the extras to give Wigan a 0-22 lead at half time.

Moments after the restart Wigan added another, with Zach Eckersley finding a gap on the right side.

Newcastle looked completely overwhelmed by the visitors, as Sam Halsall was given the space to get his second of the afternoon.

The home side did manage to compose themselves and started to attack the Warriors line.

Eventually this resulted in a try, as Alex Donaghy finished off a well worked move, which involved some finger-tip passes.

With momentum on their side, Thunder went over for a second in a matter of minutes, with Wigan loanee Matty Nicholson forcing his way across the line.

Connor Bailey successfully kicked both conversions to make it 12-32.

Despite a much-improved display by Newcastle, the Warriors soon found their rhythm again.

Halsall completed his hat trick on the 70th minute, as he raced away to over under the sticks.

Umyla Hanley rounded things off for Peet’s side, as he added an eighth try, with the game finishing 12-48.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Sam Halsall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zach Eckersley, Harry Smith, Logan Astley, Morgan Smithies, Brad O'Neill, Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba, James McDonnell, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Ramon Silva, Harvie Hill, Kavan Rothwell, Jacob Douglas, Umyla Hanley, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber, Ben O'keefe, Ellis Hobson, Billy Myers.

Tries: Halsall (2’ 45’ 70’), Mago (10’), Miski (21’), Shorrocks (33’), Eckersley (41’), Hanley (75’)

Conversions: Smith 4/6, Eckersley (1/2)

Newcastle Thunder: Alex Donaghy, Jack Johnson, Jesse Dee, Isaac Nokes, Gideon Boafo, Craig Mullen, Connor Bailey, Ted Chapelhow, Josh Eaves, Pat Moran, Matty Nicholson, Brad Gallagher, Nathan Wilde.

Interchanges: Max Flanagan, Jake Shorrocks, Ollie Shaw, Tyler Hepple, Jack Skelton, Ryan Crossley, Harry Lowery, Will Groves, Josh McDermott, Alex Sutton.

Tries: Donaghy (54’), Nicholson (57’)

Conversions: Bailey (2/2)

Yellow cards: Mullen