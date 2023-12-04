Sam Powell delivers first interview since Wigan Warriors departure: ‘I've got nothing but great memories’

Three-time Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner Sam Powell admits he has nothing but fond memories with the club as the 31-year-old embarks on a new chapter with Warrington.

Sam Powell has opened up on his Wigan Warriors departure for the first time

Powell’s final game in cherry and white came from the interchange bench in the 10-2 Old Trafford victory over Catalans Dragons earlier in October, enjoying close to 300 appearances after making his first team debut in 2012.

The veteran hooker has joined Sam Burgess’ Wolves on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 Super League season, with squad competition from new recruit Kruise Leeming and rising star Brad O’Neill forcing the move away from the DW Stadium.

He enjoyed a 15-year spell with his hometown club, progressing through the academy, and started in both the 2016 and 2018 triumphs against his now-current side.

Sam Powell celebrates at Old Trafford with Wigan captain Liam Farrell following the win over Catalans (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I've never been closed-minded to think I was going to spend my whole career at Wigan," Powell told Sky Sports in the first interview since his departure.

"The way it was going, it probably looked like that, but it's professional sport at the end of the day and it comes down to a matter of things.

"I look back at my Wigan career now with my wife and my kids and I've got nothing but great memories.

"They were good times, but I haven't got long left in the game so I just want to enjoy myself here and give my input where I can.”

Having played under Wigan bosses Michael Maguire, Shaun Wane, Adrian Lam and current coach Matt Peet, Powell admits the opportunity to learn further from NRL and England legend Burgess, 34, will only benefit his post-playing ambitions of coaching.

The former England captain takes on the head coaching role following a stint as an assistant for South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he won the 2014 Grand Final and the Clive Churchill medal as a player.

"I look at it as a massive positive because I want to coach after I finish playing,” Powell continued.

“I've got a chance to work under Sam and see how he does things, and I've been under four quality coaches, so the more the merrier.