Sam Tomkins injury scare in defeat against Wigan Warriors

Sam Tomkins with the League Leaders Shield last week

The Dragons full-back suffered the injury in the opening half against his hometown club.

Coach Steve McNamara said it was too soon to predict whether he would miss their home play-off semi-final in 13 days - possibly against Wigan.

"Sam's got a sore knee, he felt it, came off straight away and hopefully that has minimised the damage," said McNamara. "We'll look at it and see how he pulls up.

"We're not too sure, we'll see how he is. If he's fit, great, if he's not we'll have to get another player to fill that position. There's no point worrying or stressing about it."

Catalans matched Wigan's two tries but James Maloney's failure to land his conversions ultimately proved decisive.

"It was a really tough game, and one we certainly needed," said McNamara. "Wigan have been in that defensive mode for a couple of weeks, we thought we had enough opportunities but Wigan defended great. Two tries each, slightly disappointed, but it was the game we needed."

The League Leaders' Shield winners will now head into the semi-final on the back of successive losses, though McNamara pointed out he rested his big-guns for the defeat against Huddersfield last week.