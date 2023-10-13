Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday’s showcase event will mark the 34-year-old’s last in the game, with a knee injury forcing the former England skipper into retirement.

But the Wigan icon is hoping to do the business against his former club – which still includes the likes of ex-team-mates and good friends Liam Farrell and Sam Powell - in a win that would create Super League history with only four other teams having previously lifted the title.

Catalans Sam Tomkins talks to old team mate, Wigan's Liam Farrell inside Old Trafford on Thursday

“Every trophy I’ve won has got a different story, whether it be the first, my last before leaving for the NRL or my last in a Wigan jersey,” Tomkins told media at Old Trafford on Thursday.

“Everybody has got their own personal story of why trophies mean something to them.

“I’ve got a story for every one, but this is different. This would be the first Super League title for the club and the last time I’ll ever lace my boots up.

“The fairytale isn’t playing on Saturday – it’s winning on Saturday.

“My story is a subplot really in what is a great opportunity for Catalans Dragons to win our first-ever Grand Final.

“We’re a relatively young club and this is our second chance now, having lost here in 2021 by two points.

“That was devastating but hopefully we can now rectify that.”

Tomkins hopes a momentous victory would inspire the next generation of French talent in a much needed uplift in the country after officials pulled out of hosting the 2025 World Cup due to financial difficulties.

“I think it would give it a massive boost,” Tomkins said of the game in France if his side can defeat the five-time Super League champions.

“There’s a genuine passion for it and we’re the only club in France who are in Super League.

“In terms of passion within the fanbase, we’re the same as every other team on the M62.

“We’ve got that and I think our owner, and everyone working behind the scenes, deserves success. We’re certainly ready for it.

“As a club, we can spark a light in a lot of young French kids in rugby league.

“For them to be able to look up to Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet – solid Catalans players who are French and now competing for a Super League title – will be a huge boost for kids in France.”

Tomkins will hang up the boots after a decorated 16-year career that has included two Man of Steel awards, three Super League titles and two Challenge Cups.

But what does the man himself think he’ll be remembered for?

“Probably for doing the Vs,” he joked.

“It depends which supporters you ask. I think I will be remembered for being competitive.

“Being the pantomime villain doesn’t bother me, I don’t mind playing up to that.

“We are in an entertainment sport, you’ve got to have someone to love and someone to hate.

“It just so happens that I’ve been someone to hate for a lot of people. I hope I’m just remembered as somebody who has given 100 per cent."

“This sport has given me everything I’ve got in my life. The way I live, the way my family lives, it’s all down to this sport.