Sam Walters says he continued to train during the off-season to make sure he ‘hit the ground running’ upon his return to Robin Park, after suffering a long-term injury that hampered the start of his Wigan Warriors career.

The 24-year-old suffered a broken collarbone during a pre-season match against Hull FC in 2024, and he did not make his official debut for the Cherry and Whites until May.

The Grand Slam champions to have returned season training following a Christmas break, with overseas stars and England internationals set to join the rest of the group in preparations for the 2025 campaign.

“Everyone has been working hard and really pushing. I didn’t really stop throughout the off-season, so I feel like I came back in a good place,” Walters said.

“I feel like I’ve hit the ground running. I trained straight through. I had a week away, but I still trained then.

"Obviously I missed the start of last season due to injury, so I want my body to be in the best place it can be this year. And hopefully, it is.”

Walters made 15 appearances under Matt Peet in his first season at the Brick Community Stadium, a part of the historic Grand Slam winning outfit that were later crowned BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year in December.

“It was mad, I can’t really put it into words,” Walters reflected on 2024.

“A first year at a club to achieve so much with such a good group of lads, it’s magical in a way.

“I’m excited for next season. I feel like it’s a fresh slate, and everyone is going to want to beat us, so we’re going to have to be at our best every week.”

The Widnes-born forward has plenty of competition in the back-row again in 2025, with Junior Nsemba having established himself as a regular, winning Super League’s young player of the year in 2024.

Veteran Willie Isa will also be available for the start of the season after suffering a season-ending injury last April, while new recruit George Hirst also plays in the back-row.

“I feel like competition brings the best out of people,” Walters added. “Hopefully I’ll be in the team this year and can do my part to help us win.”