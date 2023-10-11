News you can trust since 1853
Sean O'Loughlin pays tribute to 'special' Sam Tomkins: 'I wish him all the best - but obviously not too much!'

Wigan assistant Sean O’Loughlin has hailed retiring legend Sam Tomkins a ‘special player’ ahead of his final-ever game in the professional sport - a Grand Final against his former club.
By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
Catalans full-back Tomkins, 34, will hang up the boots at the end of the year due to a knee injury, but that didn’t stop him from scoring the match-winner against reigning champions St Helens to end their years of Super League dominance.

Wigan’s win over Hull KR in the semi-finals set up a fairytale ending for Tomkins, who made more than 200 appearances for the club across two stints, as well as the 2012 Man of Steel award.

O’Loughlin admits it would be a dream ending for Tomkins to lift one last trophy after an illustrious career - but insists Wigan want to claim their sixth Super League title just as badly.

Sean O'Loughlin with Sam Tomkins at Stade Gilbert Brutus, PerpignanSean O'Loughlin with Sam Tomkins at Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan
The pair won three Grand Finals together during their time at Wigan, while O’Loughlin called time on his career at the end of 2020 to join the coaching staff at the DW Stadium.

“He’s a very special player,” O’Loughlin said of Tomkins.

“He first came on the scene with us just prior to the 2010 Grand Final, it was a real turning point for the club I thought.

“I’ve had some great memories with him winning trophies and playing for England.

“He’s been a fantastic player and a fantastic asset to Super League and rugby league in general.

“I wish him all the best - but obviously not too much!

“On a personal level, you want him to do well and get that fairytale ending, but we want the win just as badly.”

