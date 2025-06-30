Seven players from Wigan Warriors included in 32-strong England train-on squad

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall in action for England

Seven players from Wigan Warriors have been included in a 32-strong England train-on squad ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.

England coach Wane has invited 32 players from the Super League to an off-feet squad session on Tuesday evening as preparations continue for the eagerly anticipated Rugby League Ashes series against reigning World Cup holders Australia on home soil.

Wigan, who won all four trophies available to them last season, have the most representatives included in the England train-on squad, with Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, and Liam Marshall all selected.

The 32-strong train-on squad include six who have yet to play for England - James Batchelor (Hull KR), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), George Delaney (St Helens) and James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos), with the latter having switched allegiance to England after representing Ireland in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Warrington Wolves duo Matty Ashton and Danny Walker are also included, as is Jack Welsby of St Helens, even though all three are currently long-term injury absentees.

The 32-player train-on squad is strictly Super League-based players only, with Wane also in regular contact with the English-based players over in the NRL, with the likes of Victor Radley, Morgan Smithies, John Bateman, Herbie Farnworth, Dom Young and Kai Pearce-Paul all wanting to represent their country against the touring Kangaroos, who are currently without a head coach after Mal Meninga landed the head coaching role at the Perth Bears, who will become the NRL’s newest club in 2027.

"It’s been hard finding chances for the players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it will be good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead,” said England boss Wane.

“We’ve built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign, with successful home series’ against Tonga and Samoa, and staying in touch with all the players as I do, I know there’s a hunger and desperation to be involved against Australia at the end of this year.

“Bringing in some new faces who haven’t played for me before will show the competition for places that we have, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL - and I’ve always said it’s up to the players to show me what they can do with their performances on a weekly basis.”

England train-on squad (from Super League-based players only): James Batchelor, Mikey Lewis, Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten (all Hull KR), Tom Holroyd, Ash Handley, Morgan Gannon, Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman, James McDonnell (all Leeds Rhinos), Robbie Mulhern, Owen Trout (both Leigh Leopards), Jack Welsby, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Harry Robertson, George Delaney, Daryl Clark (all St Helens), Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (both Wakefield Trinity), Matty Ashton, George Williams, James Harrison, Ben Currie, Danny Walker (all Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Marshall (all Wigan Warriors).