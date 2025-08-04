Jenna Foubister (left) and Izzy Rowe (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors Women's Challenge Cup win at Wembley Stadium

England Women head coach Stuart Barrow has named his 20-strong squad to face Wales this weekend, including seven players from Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will travel to The Lextan Gnoll in Neath this Saturday, August 9 (5:30pm), to face Wales, with the Test match to be broadcast live on S4C.

The Warriors, who have already lifted the Challenge Cup and Nines title this year under Denis Betts, have seven players involved in the England squad in the shape of Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Izzy Rowe and Georgia Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be as many as eight Wigan players who take to the field in Neath, with Warriors stalwart Carys Marsh having started in the halves for Wales in their 18-12 win over Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan’s livewire fullback Banks has received an England call-up for the first time following her Player of the Match performance during Lancashire’s 50-8 win over Yorkshire in the Women’s Origin fixture on Saturday at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, having also been named Player of the Match in this year’s Challenge Cup final under the famous Wembley arch.

Leeds Rhinos star Lucy Murray, who was nominated for the 2024 Woman of Steel award, is also in line to make her international debut. The 22-year-old forward is one of five Leeds players in the squad, having been named the Rhinos’ Player of the Year last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie are represented through Eboni Partington, Liv Wood and Savannah Andrade, who is called up to the England national team for the first time since 2021. She has also represented Jamaica in Rugby 7s.

St Helens have five representatives involved with the England squad this week, including their influential captain Jodie Cunningham, who missed last weekend’s Origin clash through injury. Meanwhile, 22-year-old winger Phoebe Hook has been called up to the England national team for the first time.

Saturday will mark England’s first trip to Wales since 2022, with the two nations preparing for the Rugby League World Cup in 2026, which will be Wales’ first appearance in a Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

“It’s been incredibly difficult to decide who will travel to face Wales this Saturday, especially after we have just played a really intense Origin fixture that pushed both sides to their limits,” said England boss Barrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have a strong squad going into the fixture, and we’re looking forward to returning to Wales for the first time since 2022 as we continue our preparations for next year’s World Cup.

“We have some new names coming into the squad, which reflects the form shown in Super League this year, and it’s going to be really exciting for everyone involved, welcoming them into camp - I’ll be looking to the senior internationals to help settle them in and show them what it means to be an England player.”

England Women: Savannah Andrade, Eboni Partington, Liv Wood (all York Valkyrie), Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Izzy Rowe, Georgia Wilson (all Wigan Warriors), Ruby Bruce, Evie Cousins, Lucy Murray, Izzy Northrop, Bella Sykes (all Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham, Phoebe Hook, Katie Mottershead, Emily Rudge, Vicky Whitfield (all St Helens).