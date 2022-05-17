The former Warriors chairman, who played a huge part in the club’s success during his time in the role, has passed away at the age of 81.

Edwards says Lindsay was the driving force behind Wigan’s success during the 80s and 90s.

He said: “Maurice was a visionary and the kind of guy who thought big. Thank god he did really, to bring together all those like minded players in the Wigan team, who were all very competitive people in what was a fantastic generation.

Shaun Edwards says Maurice Lindsay was the driving force behind Wigan's desire to win

“One of the hardest things was keeping your place in the team. We all knew the kind of pressure we were under, and accepted that.

“You knew if your form dropped then they could bring in another star player, and that was the highly competitive nature that created the success we had.

“Maurice had the guts and the vision to do that. He was a driving force of the four great men of the Wigan board at the time. He was the driving force behind that constant desire to win, not just matches but trophies.

“We are all so grateful for what he brought together and that we were part of that. Everyone had respect for him, all the big names.

“He had a bookmakers background and knew sometimes in life you have to take a risk, and thankfully for Maurice and us all it paid off.”

Edwards says it would be fitting if Wigan could lift the Challenge Cup on May 28 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Lindsay’s influence helping the club to win it eight times in a row.

“I’m sure while Huddersfield are a very good team, our lads will be well prepared,” he added.