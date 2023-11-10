News you can trust since 1853
Shaun Wane and Sean O’Loughlin among famous faces to throw support behind Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC title fight

Legendary Wigan Warriors duo Shaun Wane and Sean O’Loughlin have thrown their support behind Tom Aspinall ahead of his UFC interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich.
By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
The big-hitting heavyweights will meet this weekend at the prestigious Madison Square Garden at UFC 295, accepting the fight on just two weeks’ notice after champion Jon Jones suffered a training injury.

Aspinall, 30, uses the facilities at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena that includes an octagon inside the gym, having trained there before travelling over to New York City for Saturday’s showdown.

England boss and three-time Super League winner coach Wane and former Warriors captain O’Loughlin were among famous faces to send their support via video for the ranked #4 fighter.

Chef Gordon Ramsey, strongman Eddie Hall and three-time former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre also sending their best wishes.

“Best of luck, rip into him,” Wane said.

“We’re Wiganers mate, we’re proud, we never give in, we never take a backwards step and I know you won’t do that.”

Four-time Grand Final winner O’Loughlin added: “We see all the time and effort you put in, so make it pay. I wish you all the best.”

