Shaun Wane and Sean O’Loughlin among famous faces to throw support behind Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC title fight
The big-hitting heavyweights will meet this weekend at the prestigious Madison Square Garden at UFC 295, accepting the fight on just two weeks’ notice after champion Jon Jones suffered a training injury.
Aspinall, 30, uses the facilities at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena that includes an octagon inside the gym, having trained there before travelling over to New York City for Saturday’s showdown.
England boss and three-time Super League winner coach Wane and former Warriors captain O’Loughlin were among famous faces to send their support via video for the ranked #4 fighter.
Chef Gordon Ramsey, strongman Eddie Hall and three-time former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre also sending their best wishes.
“Best of luck, rip into him,” Wane said.
“We’re Wiganers mate, we’re proud, we never give in, we never take a backwards step and I know you won’t do that.”