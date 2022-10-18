The Wigan Warriors second-rower will come into the side for the game against France at the University of Bolton Stadium (K.O. 5pm), after serving the three-match ban he picked up at the end of the Super League season.

Wane is looking forward to seeing the impact Bateman can have in his first game of the World Cup.

“I’ll use him in the middle,” he said.

John Bateman

“He’s a good leader John, he competes well. You just need to get the ball into his hands, there’s no point of giving him a really descriptive way of playing.

“He’s a natural rugby player, that’s what he adds to us and that’s his role this weekend.”

Along with Bateman, the other players who didn’t feature in the 60-6 victory over Samoa at St James’ Park will come into Wane’s side on Saturday.

Shaun Wane (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

“It wasn’t always the plan to rotate, but I felt good after the win, and it’s only fair,” added the England head coach.

“It was very difficult when I picked the team to face Samoa. There weren't any easy conversations that day.

“The response of the players did it impress me, it was like ‘next job’ and ‘the team is bigger than me.’

“I’m looking for a better performance this week. By that I mean, we’re playing a different team, so it’s a different challenge, but there are certain standards we’ve put on ourselves as a group which we want to get better at in attack and defence.

“It wasn't all positive on Saturday. There were quite a few things I thought we could do better. There have been quite a few open chats with the players, we’ve been very honest.

“We won’t get carried away. The win is gone, it’s all about improvement now. I know where we are at.

“We were very consistent, we completed at 90 percent, there’s no getting away from what we did, but we need to do it again.

