Shaun Wane explains Liam Farrell snub: 'I've apologised to him'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wigan captain was named on the bench ahead of the series’ second fixture - his first call up since the 30-10 win over France in 2021.
He replaced Morgan Knowles in the matchday 17, with the Saints forward ruled out of the second and third game due to a thumb injury.
Farrell, 33, led Wigan to Old Trafford glory just weeks ago and was set to feature as an interchange for the first time since the 2018 Grand Final win over Warrington.
England went on claim back-to-back victories, this time a 14-4 triumph in west Yorkshire thanks to a brace from Warrington flyer Matty Ashton and three conversions from Harry Smith.
But Farrell was only introduced to the action with less than 180 seconds left on the clock, replacing fellow back-rower Elliott Whitehead with the game already won.
“He was down for 30 minutes in, but the game panned out differently which happens,” Wane admitted.
"I've apologised to him.”
England face Tonga in the third and final test at Headingley Stadium next Saturday with England Women also playing Wales in a double header at the home of Leeds Rhinos.
And with the historic series already won, Wane admits he wants a whitewash.
“I want 3-0, no question about that,” he added.
“This week will be a really intense week. This team have been fantastic in supporting me and believing in what I’ve been saying.
“We’ll enjoy today, but then it’ll be straight back to work. We’ve got a job to do next Saturday.”