Shaun Wane set for Wigan Warriors return... but will Adrian Lam still have a role?

Shaun Wane

As he prepares to take charge of England for the first time on Friday, Wigantoday understands talks with the Warriors have advanced. A deal has not been finalised but Wane – three-times a Grand Final-winning coach with his hometown club from 2012 to ‘18 – is set for a comeback as a rugby director, or other similar role, in 2022.

The newly-created position will oversee recruitment, coaching, development and the teams at all levels.

It’s likely to be a part-time position which will allow Wane to continue as England coach – as well as his business and speaking interests elsewhere. He wouldn't discuss the prospect at his last media conference but while his return looks nailed on, the coaching structure below him is far less certain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Lam is on a rolling one-year contract and says he will wait a few weeks before holding talks with chairman Ian Lenagan and executive director Kris Radlinski about their intentions for next year.

“I’ll probably wait until July before I talk to the club about moving forward,” said Lam.

“I probably should have gone in two weeks ago, timing wise! Now is not the right time, personally for me, I need to focus on getting us back to winning ways and getting us back to the top of the table.”

One of his assistants, John Winder, is out of contract at the end of this year and there is uncertainty over whether Thomas Leuluai will play on or take a coaching role next year.