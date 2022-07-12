Shevington sports clubs aiming to help the health and wellbeing of the local community

Shevington Sharks and Shevington FC received a 1.2million investment for their shared clubhouse, which was completed in 2020.

The facility will be developed into a social impact and wellbeing hub as part of a Rugby League World Cup pilot scheme.

Sharks club secretary Stephen Bates said: “We got a massive investment for the people of Shevington. When both clubs set this up, we wanted to develop health and wellbeing across the community.

Shevington Sharks and Shevington FC share the facility

“The facility is open seven days a week to benefit everyone. It’s innovative.

“While the building is owned 50/50 by the Sharks and the football club, it is run by people in the community.

“In conjunction with the Rugby League World Cup, we are one of five pilot projects which have been rolled out across the United Kingdom to develop it into a social impact and wellbeing hub.

“We’ve been working with our partners in the council and local authorities to do that. We’ve had taster events around walking events, walking football and other things like that.

“Shevington has an ageing demographic so we are encouraging older people to take an active role in the club with meetings and coffee mornings.

“Alongside that both clubs are generating an increased number of kids playing football and rugby.

“From the Sharks side, we are looking to develop girls rugby and masters touch rugby.

“Everything is aimed at health and wellbeing from U6s to elderly people.

“It’s an ongoing project. A lot of work has been done, and there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Shevington Sharks are hosting a number of events at the club across the next few weeks.

This includes an evening of rugby league on July 14, where their open age side takes on the Royal Air Force team, with their U13s also in action ahead of that.