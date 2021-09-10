Smithies hails importance and impact of Wigan Warriors assistant coach Peet

Matty Peet

Assistant coach Peet is thought to be the No.1 candidate to step up and replace Adrian Lam as head coach at the end of this season.

He has worked his way through the Warriors system, from the junior ranks to the first time – barring a brief spell at Sale Sharks – and forward Smithies (inset) says he’s already an integral part of the club.

“He’s massive to the club,” said the forward, a product of the academy system.

“Matty has been massive for a number of years in the youth system, he’s had a massive impact on my playing career in my junior career.

“I think he’d have coached all the lads who came through the youth system.”

Now, Peet is thought to be responsible for overseeing Wigan’s defence though his duties as an assistant stretch to over areas to.

Asked to say what makes him a good coach, Smithies replied: “It’s hard to explain.

“He understands all the lads and makes things simple, but at the same time he goes into detail and depth about things.” Departing coach Lam said: “I have been proud of all the staff here working with me, I have 11 staff and they’ve been outstanding.

“I’ve got Matty, John Winder and Sean O’Loughlin as assistants, all could potentially coach a Super League side.

“If (Peet) is an option for the club, so be it, I’m sure they’ll settle that in the near future.”

Smithies, meanwhile, says making their remaining games ‘personal’ will go along way towards Wigan achieving their goals.

They head to Hull FC on Saturday before welcoming Catalans six days later.

Both have some big, high-profile forwards in their ranks and Smithies said: “

“They’ll be up for it, 100 per cent,” said the 20-year-old.

“It’ll be similar to the last two games against them and so we need to be on – we need to take it personally.

“There’s s till a lot we can improve on, both personally and as a team, we’re not there going in the right direction but there are layers to add to our attack.