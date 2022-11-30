News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Drake is among Kai Pearce-Paul's top five artists (Credit: Getty Images/ Gareth Copley/ Amy Sussman)

Spotify Wrapped: Check out what some of the Wigan Warriors players have been listening to in 2022

In recent years you’ve been able to tell when Christmas is approaching as everyone starts to share their Spotify Wrapped.

By Amos Wynn
6 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 7:03pm

The streaming service collates people’s favourite artists and songs, as well as telling you how many minutes of music and podcasts you listened to throughout the year.

Like anyone else, the Wigan Warriors squad have been receiving their stats for the last 12 months.

Here is what some of them have been listening to throughout 2022:

1. Joe Shorrocks

Luke Combs tops Shorrocks' artists in 2022.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

Photo Sales

2. Kai Pearce-Paul

Lil Baby and Drake are among Pearce-Paul's top five.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Declan Roberts

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner Declan Roberts is also a Luke Combs fan.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Ramon Silva

Ramon Silva's top five artists are Lil Baby, Drake, Kodak Black, The Weeknd and Gunna.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1