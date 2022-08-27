Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side were defeated 30-10 by Wigan Warriors, with Bevan French going over for a brace.

Woolf states some of the tries St Helens conceded were not up to their usual standards.

He said: “I’m proud of the effort we put in, I thought we tried really hard. There were really long periods where physically we were doing a great job, but when we earned our opportunities, we made too many errors and pushed too many things.

Kristian Woolf

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Credit needs to go to Wigan, they put numbers in the frame to disallow tries and when they got their opportunities they made us pay.

“That was the difference in the game.

“We came up with a couple of poor defensive plays too, particularly in the first half, they just weren’t our standard.