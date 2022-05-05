His side take on Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup this Saturday at Leeds United’s Elland Road (K.O. 2.30pm).

Woolf expects the intensity of the game to top that of the Good Friday Derby between the two teams at the Totally Wicked Stadium last month, which St Helens won 22-4.

He said: “I expect it to be like that and much more, it will have a real feeling about it. It’s a Challenge Cup semi-final which is a big game in its own right, but it’s also a Saints Wigan derby, which adds to the occasion.

Kristian Woolf is looking forward to the semi-final between Wigan and St Helens

“It will have intensity and speed. Both teams will feel as if they learnt something from the last game and will make some adjustments to their game, because we certainly are. That’s what footy is about and what makes it intriguing.

“The team that wins will be the one that handles the occasion, and what I know is our boys can do that. I have no doubt that they will turn up and put themselves in a really good position again.

“There’s a lot of excitement going through the group. There was a lot of pressure last year in terms of it being something we hadn’t achieved in a long time, so to be able to overcome that was outstanding and means we can now enjoy it a little bit more.

“Elland Road is a great little stadium, it’s got a great history, and looks like the type of place where if you get a lot of people in, you will get a great atmosphere. I can imagine the noise will be really loud coming out of here.

“I expect both sets of fans to turn out in their droves to come and support the teams.

“The atmosphere is really great, and that’s what sets the game apart over here, that I don’t think we quite match in Australia, especially with the local derbies, with the hate level and the respect.

“It’s something between the two towns, not just the clubs. I’ve got two sons who play rugby, and when they play a Wigan team, you can feel intensity go up at that level. It’s great to be a part of it.”

Woolf says Wigan’s performances this season reflect the passion of their head coach.

“Matty Peet has done a great job,” he added.

“He comes across as a really good bloke, and the job means a lot to him. His passion is quite obviously showing in his players. They have good intensity and good confidence. They are doing a lot of really good things.

“Both clubs have terrific academy systems which bring through their own, and a sprinkling of players who come from other places. I think that’s how you build success, particular in the long term.