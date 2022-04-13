St Helens' Lewis Dodd hoping for a big occasion in the Good Friday Derby against Wigan Warriors

The teams currently sit first and second in the Super League table, heading into one of the biggest fixtures of the season.

Dodd believes this is a game everyone in rugby league will have their eyes on, and expects Wigan to make it a close contest.

He said: “It’s always one you look out for, hopefully it’ll be a good occasion for the fans and everyone who is a part of it. This will be my first Good Friday Derby game, but I’ve been to a few as a young lad and I was part of the squad in 2019, which was a good experience.

Lewis Dodd is looking forward to playing in his first Good Friday Derby

“It’s the game that everyone watches in Super League, when the two play it is intense with a good atmosphere around it. It’s great for the game when Wigan and Saints are on top.

“It’ll be a good day for the supporters, the towns and the club. There’s not been something like this for a couple of years, so hopefully it’ll be a great spectacle.

“Even the new lads who have come in this year know what this game is about. It means a little bit more to the people of St Helens and those who love the club. We can only do our job, and hopefully that’s good enough on the day to get the win.

“I think Wigan have really developed the attacking side of their game. They have always been good defensively, that’s a non-negotiable for them, but the back three has a lot of speed and a lot of excitement.

“It is a big weapon for them but you can’t sort of fear it because we’ve got to do our job. It should be a great game all round.”

Dodd admits he wasn’t a fan of either club growing up, but quickly learnt how important the rivalry with the Warriors is after joining St Helens.

“I’m a Widnes lad,” he added.

“I was sort of brought up not liking either club. I didn’t really grow up with the rivalry between the two, but within seconds of arriving here you know what it means to beat Wigan.

“You’ve got to have that little bit of hate for the opposition, and you’ve got to show the fans that you feel it.

“The experienced lads know what a win means in this type of fixture, so it’s good having them in the squad.”

Dodd believes St Helens’ success throughout the last few seasons stems from the experienced players in the squad.

“They have laid a platform of what is acceptable here on and off the field,” he explained.

“Then you see people like that sticking to those guidelines, it makes you think if they are then so do I.

“As a young lad, you know your role and responsibility in the squad, whether it is on the pitch or on the training field. That’s testament to the older boys.